1 pound dry navy beans
1 cup diced ham
6 cups water
2 cups chicken broth
1 medium (1/2 cup) onion, chopped
1 rib (1/2 cup) celery, chopped
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh garlic
1 bay leaf
2 to 3 medium (1 cup) carrots, chopped
1 small (1/2 cup) red bell pepper, chopped
1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Place beans into 5- to 6-quart heavy saucepan; cover with water to 2 inches above beans. Cook over high heat until water comes to a boil. Boil 3 minutes; remove from heat. Cover; let beans soak 1 hour. Rinse; drain. Return beans to saucepan. Add ham, water, chicken broth, onion, celery, garlic and bay leaf. Cook over medium-high heat 8-10 minutes or until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover: cook 85-90 minutes or until beans are tender. Add carrots, bell pepper, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium-high heat 5-6 minutes or until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cook until carrots are tender.
