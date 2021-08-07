2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of celery soup
2 cups sour cream
1/2 cup water
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 packages (28 ounces each) frozen O'Brien potatoes
16 ounces process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
2-1/2 cups cubed fully cooked ham
Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, mix soup, sour cream, water, and pepper until blended. Stir in potatoes, cheese, and ham. Transfer to 2 greased 2-qt. baking dishes. Bake, covered, 40 minutes. Uncover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
