1 pound lean ground beef
1 package dry onion soup mix
4 small potatoes peeled and sliced
2 cups carrots chopped
1 large or 2 small onions, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
salt & pepper to taste
condensed cream of mushroom soup
Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine ground beef and dry soup mix in a bowl. Form into four patties and set aside. In a large bowl combine all remaining ingredients except mushroom soup. Toss until well mixed. Spray a 12″ x 18″ piece of foil with non-stick spray. Place ¼ of the vegetable mixture in the center of the foil. Top with 1 beef patty. Add 2 tablespoons of condensed mushroom soup on top of each patty. Seal foil packets well. Place beef side up on a large baking sheet and bake 35-45 minutes or until potatoes and carrots are tender.
