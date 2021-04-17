Dressing
3/4 cup Mayonnaise
4 tsp Prepared Mustard
2 tbsp Dill Pickles
1 tablespoon White Vinegar
1 tablespoon onions, chopped
1/2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
Salad
1 lb Lean Ground Beef
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Ground Black Pepper
4 cups iceberg lettuce, chopped
½ cup Sliced Onions, cut in half
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/4 cup Dill Pickles
Make the dressing. Mix mayo, diced pickles, mustard, vinegar, onion and paprika. Set aside. Heat a 10-inch sauté pan over medium heat. Add the ground beef, break up the clumps until cooked through. Add salt and pepper. Chop lettuce. Slice onions and then cut into half. Roughly chop pickles. When you are ready to serve the salad, mix the lettuce, onions, pickles, and cheese. Put into four bowls. Add in ¼ of the ground beef mixture into each bowl. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.
