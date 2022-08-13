Ingredients
2 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
2 cups granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 cups peeled and chopped Granny Smith apples
½ cup coarsely chopped pecans
½ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup chopped pecans, toasted
¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
2 tablespoons water
1 ½ tablespoons quick-cooking rolled oats
Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups flour, the baking soda, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. In a large bowl, beat softened butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar; beat until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Add flour mixture, beating until just combined. Stir in apples and coarsely chopped pecans. Line a 13×9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake until golden and set in the center, 50 to 60 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, toasted pecans, melted butter, the remaining 2 tablespoons flour, the water and oats. Sprinkle over hot bars. Bake 5 minutes more. Cool completely on wire rack. If desired, use parchment paper to lift bars out of pan. Place on a cutting board to cut into bars.
