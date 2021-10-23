Ingredients
- 5 pork chops
- 1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
- 1 cup chopped onion
- ½ cup milk
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
- Step 1
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Step 2
In a large skillet over medium high heat, brown pork chops on both sides and set aside.
- Step 3
In a large bowl, combine the sour cream, soup and milk. Add the hash browns and chopped onion; stir to coat. Place mixture in a 13x9-inch baking dish and sprinkle the cheese over the top. Place the browned pork chops on top.
- Step 4
Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes or until the potatoes are heated through and pork chops are fully cooked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.