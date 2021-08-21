1 package (30 ounces) frozen cubed hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 pound bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt
8 large eggs
2 cups whole milk
Paprika
In a large bowl, combine the hash browns, bacon, 1/2 cup cheese and salt. Spoon into a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. In another large bowl, beat eggs and milk until blended; pour over hash brown mixture. Sprinkle with paprika.
Bake, uncovered, at 350° until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.