2 large firm apples, peeled, cored, and halved vertically
Cooking spray
4 tablespoons brown sugar, divided
2 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted and divided
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
2 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats
1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 cups low-fat vanilla ice cream
Preheat oven to 400°F. Starting at the outermost edges, cut most (but not all) of the way through each apple half at 1/8-inch intervals. Place apple halves, cut sides down, in an 8-inch square glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray. Combine 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1 tablespoon butter, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon; brush mixture evenly over apple. Cover pan with foil; bake at 400° for 20 minutes. Remove foil. Bake at 400° for 10 minutes or until apples are tender. Remove pan from oven; cool 10 minutes. Combine remaining 3 tablespoons brown sugar, remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter, remaining ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, oats, flour, and salt. Carefully fan open apple halves. Spoon oat mixture evenly over apples. Bake at 400° for 10 minutes. Turn broiler to high (leave pan in oven); broil 2 minutes. Serve with ice cream.
Make ahead tip: Cook apples in advance, but hold off on step 4. Cool and refrigerate baked apples until ready to serve; then top with streusel and bake as directed.
