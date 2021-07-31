Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 cups white sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups mashed very ripe banana
- 1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup flaked coconut
- 1 cup maraschino cherries, diced
Directions
- Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.
- Step 2
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda, sugar and cinnamon. Add the walnuts, eggs, oil, banana, pineapple, vanilla, coconut and cherries; stir just until blended. Pour batter evenly into the prepared pans.
- Step 3
Bake at 350 for 60 minutes, or until a tooth pick inserted into the center of a loaf comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
