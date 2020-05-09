2 cups barbecue sauce
20 oz. can pineapple chunks drained with 1/4 cup juice reserved
4 cloves garlic pressed
4 green onions chopped
2 lbs. frozen meatballs
1. Combine the barbecue sauce, pineapple chunks, reserved pineapple juice, garlic and green onions in the slow cooker and mix until smooth.
2. Pour the meatballs in the slow cooker and stir into the sauce until coated.
3. Cook on high for 2-3 hours, or low for 4-6 hours or until they reach 165˚F.
