2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced
Kosher salt
4 tbsp. melted butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
12 mini Hawaiian rolls
1/4 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. honey mustard
2 lb. thinly sliced ham
1 lb. sliced Swiss cheese
In a large skillet over medium, heat olive oil. Add onions and season with salt. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally until onions are caramelized and jammy, about 25 minutes. Let cool slightly.
Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, combine melted butter and garlic. Set mixture aside. Split slider buns in half horizontally and place bottom halves on baking sheet. Spread mayo in an even layer on bottom layer of buns, top with ham, Swiss, honey mustard and onions, top with other half of bun. Brush garlic butter on tops until all buns are coated. Place pan in oven and bake until cheese is melty and buns are golden, 10 to 12 minutes.
