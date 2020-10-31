1 (15.25 oz.-18 oz.) yellow cake mix
2 pkg. (4 ½ tsp.) active dry yeast
2 ½ cups warm water (110º)
1 ½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon oil
5-6 cups flour
2 tablespoons butter, melted
In the bowl of your mixer, combine the warm water and salt. Add the cake mix, yeast, oil and flour; mix all together. Knead dough by hand to form a soft ball. Return the dough to the bowl. Cover with a moist towel and let it rise for 1 hour or until double. Grease two 9”x13” pans. Knead the dough lightly again. Divide it into 24-30 pieces. Form each piece into a smooth ball and into each pans. Cover the pan of rolls with a towel and let them rise until double, approximately 45 minutes-1 hours. Bake at 375º for 15-20 minutes. Brush with melted butter when they come out of the oven. NOTE: This dough can be made into 2 loaves. Bake loaves 30-35 minutes. Yield: 24-30 rolls or 2 loaves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.