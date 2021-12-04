· 2 large ripe bananas mashed (very full 1/2 cup)
· 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
· 1/4 cup peanut butter use the all natural just nuts, no added sugar variety
· 1 cup fat free buttermilk room temperature
· 1 large egg room temperature
· 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
· 2 cups Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Buttermilk Flapjack & Waffle Mix
· 2 teaspoons cinnamon
· 1 cup dark chocolate chunks plus more for topping, if desired
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F and grease a 12 slot non-stick muffin tin with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together bananas, maple syrup, peanut butter, buttermilk, egg, and vanilla. Add in Kodiak Cakes mix, cinnamon, and dark chocolate chips/chunks. Stir with a rubber spatula until *just* combined. Scoop batter evenly into prepared muffin tin. Top with more chocolate chunks/chips, if desired.
Bake at 425 degrees F for 5 minutes. Lower heat to 350 degrees and set the timer for an additional 10 minutes (keep muffins in the oven the whole time), or until muffins are cooked.
Serve plain, with butter, a drizzle of peanut butter or maple syrup. Freezer friendly.
Nutrition per serving-
Calories: 232, Carbohydrates: 30g, Protein: 8g, Fat: 8g, Sodium: 193mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 14g
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.