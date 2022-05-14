1 cup vanilla flavored Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (optional)
Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk together. Naturally, any array of fruit will taste delicious with this sweet yogurt fruit dip, such as: blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, apples, and grapes
