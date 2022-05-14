1 cup low fat milk (or juice)
1/2 cup strawberry Greek yogurt
1 frozen banana cut in chunks
1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries
Place ingredients in blender in the order written. Puree until smooth, adding a bit more milk or water if smoothie is too thick to blend. Taste, and add a bit of honey if desired to sweeten. You can easily make this strawberry smoothie dairy free by substituting almond or coconut milk and dairy-free yogurt or another frozen banana. Make it more interesting by throwing in some raspberries, pineapple, or mango! Ground flax or wheat bran will give your smoothie a boost of fiber and more staying power.
