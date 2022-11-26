1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
1/2 cup reduced fat (2%) milk
1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, green beans, corn, peas)
2 cups cubed boneless, skinless turkey breasts, cooked
1 1/2 cups medium egg noodles, cooked and drained
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Stir the soup, milk, vegetables, turkey, noodles, Parmesan cheese and black pepper in a 1 1/2-quart casserole. Bake at 400 degrees F. for 25 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Stir the chicken mixture. Sprinkle with the Cheddar cheese.
