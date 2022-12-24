1 angel food cake - a pre-made cake, or bake a boxed angel food cake mix and let it cool
1 can cherry pie filling - 540 milliliters, 18 ounces
1 package 4-serving instant vanilla pudding mix - 102 grams, 3.6 ounces
1 1/2 cups milk 2%
1 cup sour cream
8 ounces Cool Whip
Sliced almonds - optional garnish
Cut the cooled angel food cake into cubes about 1 inch in size.
Pro Tip: If you are baking the cake yourself for this recipe, make sure to let it cool fully before cutting it so that it doesn’t make the other ingredients too warm. Also, the best knife to use when cutting angel food cake is one with a serrated blade, it will cut the cake easier, and you won’t lose the airy, fluffy texture of the cake.
Layer half of the cake pieces evenly in the bottom of a 9x9 cake pan (metal or glass). Spread 2/3 of the cherry pie filling evenly over the cake. Layer the last half of the cake cubes over the cherry pie filling.
In a medium bowl stir together the pudding mix, milk, and sour cream until smooth, about 2 minutes. Spread evenly over the top of the cake. Spread the Cool Whip evenly over top of the pudding layer. Drop and spread the rest of the cherry pie filling over the top. Place in the fridge and let chill 4 to 5 hours before serving (or overnight), then sprinkle slivered almonds on top of the cake before you serve it (optional).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.