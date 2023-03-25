3/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 1/2 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
1 garlic clove, grated
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
12 (14- x 9-in.) frozen phyllo pastry sheets, thawed
3 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 1/2 pounds medium asparagus spears, trimmed to a length of 6 1/2 in.
1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1/4 cup)
Stir together ricotta, parsley, milk, thyme, garlic, and 3/8 teaspoon salt.
Place 1 phyllo sheet on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. (Cover remaining dough to keep it from drying out.) Lightly brush phyllo sheet with oil, and top with another phyllo sheet. Repeat layers with remaining phyllo sheets and oil, reserving 1 teaspoon oil to brush on asparagus.
Spread ricotta mixture on phyllo stack, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Arrange asparagus spears side by side over ricotta mixture. Brush asparagus with remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Bake at 400°F until phyllo is browned and crisp, 22 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt; top with shaved cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.