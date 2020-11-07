5.3 oz Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla yogurt
3.0 oz sugar free jello (orange or any flavor you’d like)
1 scoop vanilla protein powder (or any flavor you’d like)
1/2 c water
2 TBSP sugar free whipped topping
Warm the water, don’t boil- pour jello into a bowl and pour water over top to dissolve. It’s important to be patient!
Now stir the jello and water to finish dissolving. Next add protein powder and yogurt. Combine using either a hand mixer or silicone whisk to aerate the mousse as much as possible to get a light, airy mousse-like texture.
I mixed it for 25 minutes on medium. Top with whipped topping if desired.
Makes 1 serving- nutritional facts: 168 calories, 26 protein, 12 carbs, 4 fiber, 2 sugar, 1 fat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.