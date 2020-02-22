apple peels, cores and any browning/discolored flesh from pesticide-free apples (approx. 6 large apples)
one quart-sized jar
a rubber band
coffee filter
2 1/2 Tbsp granulated sugar
2 1/2 cups water, boiled and allowed to cool
Tip: If you’re using a different sized jar and adjusting the quantity of sugar and water, the ratio is 1 Tbsp sugar per 1 cup water. You want the peels to be from apples that have been scrubbed very well. It’s okay to use brown or bruised apples. However, it is NOT okay to use moldy or rotten apples.
Place apple peels, cores and/or any browning or discolored flesh in a glass jar, filling no more than 3/4 full. Add sugar and water to the jar so that the apples are completely submerged. If they are not, you can add an additional 1/2 Tbsp of sugar and 1/2 cup of water. If necessary, you can use a fermenting weight or a plastic bag with marbles to keep the apples submerged. Stir the apples, sugar and water and cover with a coffee filter. Secure with a rubber band. Allow apples to sit in a warm, dark place for 2 weeks. After 2 weeks, you might notice some bubbles, which means the vinegar has reached the hard cider stage. Strain out the apples and compost. Cover the apple cider vinegar again with a coffee filter and rubber band and allow to continue to sit. The vinegar may become cloudy or a MOTHER could form on the top, both of which are normal. Taste the vinegar once a week until it’s to your liking. You can stop the fermentation process by replacing the coffee filter with a canning lid and storing it in the refrigerator.
The entire process can take anywhere from 2-6 weeks. If you would like to speed up the process, you can add 1 1/2 Tbsp raw, unpasteurized apple cider vinegar for every 2 cups of water, when you add the sugar. This would be called a starter, and helps to kick start the fermentation process. Strain the apples after just one week, and taste each week thereafter.
