2 egg yolks room temperature
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 cup avocado oil
2 teaspoon lemon juice
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the yolks and Dijon mustard until combined and smooth.
Slowly add the oil in, one teaspoon at a time, while continuing to whisk the mixture. Once all the oil has been added in and it’s all mixed, whisk in the lemon juice. Then salt and pepper to taste.
Transfer the mixture into a sealable container or sterilized jar. Refrigerate for an hour, to thicken.
Notes-
One serving is a heaping tablespoon (15 mls).
* You can use another neutral flavored oil, like safflower oil, olive oil, or vegetable oil.
TO STORE: Homemade mayo can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 5 days.
TO FREEZE: Place leftover mayo in a shallow container and store it in the freezer for up to 6 months.
Nutrition-Serving: 1serving; Calories: 81kcal; Carbohydrates: 1g; Protein: 1g; Fat: 9g; Sodium: 7mg
