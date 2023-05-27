1/3 cup onion flakes
7 tablespoons beef bouillon granules
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Combine all ingredient and seal in an airtight container. Store in the cupboard up to 6 months.
Five tablespoons = 1 packet of soup mix
