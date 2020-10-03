9 cups of all-purpose flour

7 tablespoons baking powder

2 tablespoons of salt

1/3 cup of sugar

Instructions

Mix all the ingredients in and store in air tight container.

When you are ready to make your pancakes.

1½ cups of pancake mix

1¼ c milk

1 egg

Mix well and pour onto hot, greased griddle. Serve warm.

Note: You can substitute up to 4 cups of other flours.

I prefer whole wheat, ground oat meal and coconut flours.

