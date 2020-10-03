9 cups of all-purpose flour
7 tablespoons baking powder
2 tablespoons of salt
1/3 cup of sugar
Instructions
Mix all the ingredients in and store in air tight container.
When you are ready to make your pancakes.
1½ cups of pancake mix
1¼ c milk
1 egg
Mix well and pour onto hot, greased griddle. Serve warm.
Note: You can substitute up to 4 cups of other flours.
I prefer whole wheat, ground oat meal and coconut flours.
