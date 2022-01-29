3 cups broccoli florets, chopped into bite-sized pieces, reserving 1/2 cup for later
2 cups chicken broth
1 Heaping cup of cheddar cheese, plus extra for topping [freshly grated]
1 heaping cup of regular asiago cheese [freshly grated]
1 cup fresh carrots, shredded
1 large onion, diced
2 large cloves of garlic, minced
1 cup heavy cream
4 TBSP all-purpose flour
4 TBSP butter
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp salt black pepper to taste
In a large pot, place the chicken broth, broccoli (minus the reserved 1/2 cup) , onions, garlic, carrots and heat until boiling, mixing every minute or so for roughly 7 minutes- until broccoli is nice & tender and onions are soft, set aside.
In a separate large pot, add the butter and flour - on medium heat, whisking constantly.
Remove from heat and pour in your broth/broccoli mixture and slowly, mix well
Slowly add in your heavy cream then put on low temp, uncovered and allow to simmer.
Next add in all of your spices, the cheeses as well, while stirring consistently.
Simmer about 7 minutes on low-med, mixing occasionally
Place 1/2 cup of reserved broccoli into the microwave and steam until soft.
Garnish your soup with the reserved steamed broccoli and top with grated cheddar.
