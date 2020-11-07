1 cup dry buttermilk
2½ tbsp. dried parsley
2 tsp. dried dill
2½ tsp. garlic powder
1½ tsp. onion powder
1½ tsp. dried onion flakes
2¼ tsp. salt
¾ tsp. sugar
½ tsp. ground black pepper
½ tsp. paprika
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
Simply put everything in a blender or food processor and blend until the spices are evenly distributed in the buttermilk powder. This recipe will make a big batch of ranch mix. You can store the ranch mix for months in an airtight container. (If you don’t want to use the sugar, you can use the powdered stevia as replacement.)
