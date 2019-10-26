Cookie:
1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla
3 cups flour
3/4 tsp salt
Caramel layer:
15 oz bag of Kraft caramel
2 Tbsp evaporated milk
Chocolate layer:
2 cups Ghiradelli melting chocolate
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, add your butter and sugar and using an electric mixer cream the ingredients together. Add vanilla, flour and salt and mix until well combined. Using a cutting board or your counter add flour to the surface. Roll the dough out to 1/2 inch thick. With a small circle cookie cutter, cut out cookies. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and place the cookies onto the baking sheet. Bake for 14-16 minutes. Remove from oven and let cookies cool completely. In a medium sauce pan add your caramel and evaporated milk. Have your heat set to medium and stir until melted. Take a spoon and scoop melted caramel onto the cookies and spread from edge to edge, covering the whole surface. Let the cookies sit for the caramel to set. In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate wafers for 30 seconds and repeat as needed. Spread over the tops of cooled caramel. Let chocolate set before eating and serving.
