Ingredients
- 2 cups ground walnuts, toasted
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 12 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- SYRUP:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Combine walnuts, sugar and cinnamon.
- Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough on a 15x12-in. piece of waxed paper; brush with butter. Place a second phyllo sheet on top, brushing it with butter. (Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.) Sprinkle with 1/4 cup walnut mixture. Using waxed paper, roll up tightly jelly-roll style, starting with a long side, removing paper as you roll. Slice roll into 4 smaller rolls; transfer rolls to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Repeat with remaining phyllo dough and walnut mixture, by 1/4 cupfuls. Bake until light brown, 14-16 minutes. Cool dish on a wire rack.
- Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine all syrup ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Drizzle cinnamon rolls with syrup; sprinkle with remaining walnut mixture.
