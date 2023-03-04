10 Brussels sprouts, halved
1 1/2 teaspoons butter, melted
1 1/2 teaspoons honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 pinch dried dill weed
1 pinch onion powder
Place Brussels sprouts into a saucepan filled with lightly salted water.
Boil over medium high heat until Brussels sprouts are just tender, 8 to 10 minutes; drain.
Mix butter, honey, Dijon mustard, dill weed, and onion powder in a large bowl.
Toss Brussels sprouts in mustard mixture to coat.
