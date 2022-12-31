Shred cabbage finely. Boil in slightly salted water until tender. Drain. Serve hot. Add the warm, cooked salad dressing (described below):
1 beaten egg
1 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons flour
paprika
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 tablespoons vinegar
1 1/2 tablespoons butter
