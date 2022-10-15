1 (5-ounce) 1-inch thick boneless pork chop
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup sliced fresh shiitake mushrooms
1/2 cup bamboo shoots
4 stalks (1/3 cup) green onions, diagonally cut into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh garlic
1 teaspoon red chili sauce
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger root
1 quart (4 cups) chicken broth
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
4 ounces firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons cold water
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Slice pork chop crosswise into very thin slices. Cut each slice in half lengthwise to form strips.
Combine pork and soy sauce in bowl; mix until well coated. Melt butter in saucepan over medium-high heat until sizzling. Add pork; sauté, stirring occasionally, 1-3 minutes or until pork is browned and cooked through. Add mushrooms, bamboo shoots, green onions, garlic, red chili sauce and ginger root; cook, stirring occasionally, 1-2 minutes. Add chicken broth, rice vinegar and tofu; continue cooking until mixture comes to a boil. Whisk cornstarch and water together in bowl until smooth. Add cornstarch mixture to soup; cook until mixture comes to a boil. Pour beaten egg slowly through a slotted spoon to form delicate egg ribbons. Stir soup; cook 1 minute or until egg is opaque. Serve at once.
