Use tomatoes of uniform size for most even results. Set the dehydrator temperature at 135º-140ºF. (If your dehydrator doesn’t have a thermostat, set a cooking thermometer in the bottom tray.) Wash and dry tomatoes. Remove skins (optional). Core tomatoes (whether skinned or not). Remove tomato ends. Cut tomatoes. Seed tomatoes (optional). With a spoon or your finger, scoop seeds from tomato, leaving pulp. Blot extra juice on tomatoes with a paper towel. Spray dehydrator trays with a very light coating of vegetable spray or rub them with just a touch of olive oil to prevent tomatoes from sticking. Place tomatoes cut-side up on dehydrator trays, about ½ inch apart. Do not allow tomatoes to touch. Sprinkle tomatoes with salt, garlic powder, or fresh herbs (as desired). Turn on dehydrator. Check them regularly. If necessary, rotate racks to allow tomatoes to dry evenly. Remove pieces that dry before others to prevent them from scorching. Average dry time in a dehydrator is 8-12 hours, but it may take some pieces up to 24 hours to dry. Dried tomatoes will be reduced in size, shriveled and leathery, but not tacky. Remove tomatoes from the dehydrator and allow them to cool thoroughly. Pack tightly in freezer bags, vacuum sealed bags, plastic containers, or jars. Dehydrated tomatoes can be used as a pizza or salad topping, add to sautéed veggies, broken into small pieces and add to savory breads, biscuits, or baked goods, soaked in olive oil and serve as a side dish or you can grind them up to make tomato powder!
