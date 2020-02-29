Ingredients
For The Cauliflower Crust:
• 1 large head cauliflower (to make 3 cups cauliflower rice)
• 1 egg*
• 1/4 tsp dried oregano
• 1/4 tsp sea salt
• 1/8 tsp garlic powder
• 2 tbsp parmesan, shredded*
• 3 oz goat cheese*
For The Pizza Toppings:
• 1 boneless skinless chicken breast
• 1/4 tsp sea salt
• 1/4 tsp black pepper
• 1/8 tsp garlic powder
• handful baby spinach
• 3-4 oz fresh mozzarella, sliced
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Turn the cauliflower into rice using either a kitchen grater and grating the cauliflower just like you would cheese or using a food processor. (While the food processor makes quick work of the cauliflower and creates a more even size, the kitchen grater is much easier to clean and adds a little more texture. Either way will do so it’s up to your preference.)
3. Grate enough of the cauliflower to produce 3 packed cups of cauliflower rice.
4. Lay out the "rice" evenly on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. TIP: Using aluminum foil will cause the cauliflower rice to stick and will be very difficult to remove.
5. We need to first roast the cauliflower to soften it before creating our crust so place this into the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes, tossing every so often.
6. Once the rice is tender and beginning to turn golden brown, remove the rice from the oven and transfer into a clean, thin dishtowel or cheesecloth.
7. Wrap up the rice and twist the towel to squeeze any excess moisture out. Be careful not to burn your hands. (Believe it or not, this step makes a big difference in the final texture of your crust and is totally worth the small extra effort.)
8. Place the drained rice into a mixing bowl, along with the egg, dried oregano, 1/4 tsp,. kosher salt, garlic powder, grated parmesan cheese, and crumbled goat cheese. Mix this together until fully combined.
9. On a clean, new sheet of parchment paper, pour the rice mixture out and form into a small rectangle. Do not use aluminum foil for this step, as the crust will stick.
10. Keep the dough about 1/3 of an inch thick and try to mold it to be as even and as flat as possible. You can also form the edges to stand up to mimic a crust.
11. Once the crust is fully formed, place back into the oven and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the crust is firm and golden brown.
12. At this point, you can top with whatever normal pizza toppings you prefer.
13. For the pizza pictured, I drizzled olive oil over the cooked crust, followed by diced chicken breast, followed by a handful of baby spinach and about 2-3 ounces of sliced mozzarella cheese.
14. Once you have your toppings, place back into the oven and bake until the cheese is melted and the spinach is wilted, about 6-8 minutes.
15. Remove from the oven and allow to sit for 5 minutes before slicing into quarters using a pizza cutter.
