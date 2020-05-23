Store bought oatmeal raisin cookies (enough for 3 layers in a 9×13 cake pan).
1 cup of milk
2 tubs whipped topping (thawed)
3 chocolate covered toffee bars (crushed)
Line a 9×13 metal cake pan with parchment paper.
Dip the oatmeal cookies in milk and then line the bottom of the baking pan.
Spread a layer of whipped topping over the top of the cookies.
Add another layer of dipped oatmeal cookies, then spread with more whipped topping.
Add the last layer of cookies and whipped topping. Sprinkle with crushed toffee bars and freeze for 4 hours.
Let sit at room temp for 5-10 minutes before serving.
