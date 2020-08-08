8 ounce scream cheese (low fat)
1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plain
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
5 (2-1/2 squares) graham crackers
2 tablespoons butter, unsalted
1/2 cup berries
Soften cream cheese to room temperature. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Add Greek yogurt, vanilla, lemon juice, and honey to the mixer. Beat until smooth. Set aside. Crush 5 graham cracker squares (2.5 full crackers) into crumbs. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter and combine to make a crust mixture. Press small spoonfuls of the graham cracker mixture into the wells of an ice cube tray. Press down to create a thin but sturdy crust. Spoon the cream cheese mixture on top to fill up each ice cube well and smooth with a spoon. Top with berries (or other fresh fruit) and insert a popsicle stick 3/4 of the way into each “bite” (optional). Freeze for at least two hours, preferably overnight. Once frozen, remove by loosening a few sides with a thin butter knife and popping each cube out. Freeze any uneaten cheesecakes immediately in a freezer-safe container.
