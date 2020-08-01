½ cup Bisquick
¾ cup sugar
4 eggs
2 cups milk
1 cup flaked coconut
1 tsp vanilla
1 TBS butter, softened
Combine all ingredients and pour into 9 inch buttered pie pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes until custard sets. Like magic it layers into crust, custard, coconut topping. Let cool and serve.
TIP: Substitute for Bisquick would be-1 cup flour, 1 ½ tsp of baking powder, ½ tsp of salt and 1 TBS of oil or melted butter.
