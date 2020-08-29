1 head of cauliflower, chopped
½ onion, chopped
1 TBSP ginger, minced
3 cloves of garlic, minced
2 TBSP of butter
½ tsp ground cumin
2 tsp cayenne pepper
1 ½ tsp chili flakes
2 TBSP tomato paste
1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
1 cup vegetable stock
2/3 cup heavy cream
Olive oil for pan
Add olive oil to pan on medium heat along with the onion, ginger, and garlic. Sautee till translucent and then add the butter and tomato paste and mix till combined. Next add the tomato sauce, vegetable stock, cumin, cayenne, chili flakes and cauliflower. Turn heat down to simmering, put lid on pan and let cauliflower cook till tender, about 20 minutes, then add the heavy cream at the end. Serve with prepared jasmine rice.
