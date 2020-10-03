3 cups Quick Oats
1 tsp. Salt
8 Small sized Zip Baggies
Put 1 cup oats in a food processor and blend on high until powdery.
Put the following ingredients into each baggie:
1/4 cup un-powdered oats
2 Tbsp. powdered oats
1/8 tsp. salt
To Use:
Empty packet into a bowl.
Add 3/4 cup boiling water. Stir and let stand for 2 minutes.
For thicker oatmeal, use less water - for thinner oatmeal, use more water.
You can add fresh fruit when you cook the oatmeal, or you can try one of these variations:
Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal- To each packet add 1 Tbsp. sugar (or equivalent amount sugar substitute), 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, and 2 Tbsp. chopped dried apples.
Blueberries & Cream Oatmeal - To each packet add 1 Tbsp. non-dairy coffee creamer and 2 Tbsp. dried blueberries
Brown Sugar/Cinnamon Oatmeal- To each packet add 1 Tbsp. brown sugar & 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
Health Nut Oatmeal - To each packet add 2 Tbsp. any kind of wheat germ
Oatmeal w/Raisins & Brown Sugar- To each packet add 1 Tbsp. packed brown sugar and 1 Tbsp. raisins.
Peaches & Cream Oatmeal - To each packet add 1 Tbsp. non-dairy coffee creamer and 2 Tbsp. dried chopped peaches
Strawberries & Cream Oatmeal - To each packet add 1 Tbsp. non-dairy coffee creamer and 2 Tbsp. dried chopped strawberries
Southern Oatmeal- to each packet add 1 Tbsp. Chopped Pecans, 1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar, 1 tsp non-dairy coffee creamer, 1/8 tsp cinnamon
