For the Chicken:
1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast
2 tbsp sriracha
1/3 cup chicken stock
1 tbsp rice vinegar
For the Rice:
2 cups white rice
2 cups water
For the additional sauce:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp sriracha
1 tbsp rice vinegar
2 tbsp sugar
For the toppings
2 cups shredded cabbage blend
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
2 stalks green onions, chopped
For chicken and rice: In a small cup whisk together 2 tbsp sriracha, 1/3 cup chicken stock, 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar; set aside. Place chicken breasts into instant pot. Add sauce mixture over the top. Place instant pot rack on top of chicken breasts (it is okay for it to touch the chicken). In an oven safe bowl, add rice and water, mix gently. Place bowl on top of rack inside instant pot. Close top of instant pot, making sure the sealing valve is in the sealed position. Cook on manual/high for 6 minutes. When time is up, allow 10 minutes to naturally release (do not remove top or flip pressure valve for 10 minutes). After 10 minutes, flip the pressure valve to release any remaining pressure. Carefully open the top away from your body, and set aside. Using oven mitts or a towel, remove rice bowl from instant pot; carefully fluff rice with a fork and set aside. Using tongs remove rack on top of the chicken. Remove chicken breasts and transfer to a cutting board. Shred the chicken using 2 forks. Once shredded, add chicken back to instant pot to absorb the cooking liquid. Stir to combine.
For extra sauce: Combine all additional sauce ingredients in a cup or small bowl and set aside.
For serving: Serve chicken over rice and top with cabbage, tomatoes, green onions, and additional sauce.
Recipe Notes: Serve as desired. If you do not want rice, just leave the rice out of the recipe/instant pot. Cooking time will remain the same as will the directions. Instead of rice serve over salads, in wraps, in tacos, or the chicken by itself! The options are endless!
