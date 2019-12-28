Ingredients
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 (8 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon salt-free dried seasoning (such as herbes de Provence, ancho chile powder or Italian seasoning)
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
¼ cup water
Directions
Select Sauté setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as an Instant Pot). Select High temperature setting and allow to preheat. (Times, instructions and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Add oil and heat until shimmering. Sprinkle chicken with dried seasoning, salt and pepper. Add to the cooker; cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Turn the chicken over; add water. Press Cancel. Cover the cooker and lock the lid in place. Turn the steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Manual/Pressure Cook setting. Select High pressure for 10 minutes. (It will take about 5 minutes for the cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) When cooking is complete, carefully turn the steam release handle to Venting position and let the steam fully escape (the float valve will drop; this will take about 2 minutes) before removing the lid from the cooker. Serve the chicken immediately, or let cool completely, about 10 minutes. Refrigerate cooked chicken and use within 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
153 calories; 6.1 g total fat; 1.2 g saturated fat; 63 mg cholesterol; 346 mg sodium. 191 mg potassium; 0.1 g carbohydrates; 22.9 g protein; 16 IU vitamin a iu; 3 mcg folate; 12 mg calcium; 1 mg iron; 22 mg magnesium;
Exchanges: 3 lean protein, 1/2 fat
