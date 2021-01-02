2 tbsp olive oil
1.5 lbs chicken breasts skinless, boneless, sliced into thin strips
1 medium onion cut in half and sliced into strips
1 green bell pepper chopped into strips
1 yellow bell pepper chopped into strips
1 red bell pepper chopped into strips
2 cloves garlic minced
2.5 tbsp fajita seasoning
4 cups chicken broth- low sodium or no sodium added
1 lb penne uncooked
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup Monterey Jack shredded
1/4 tsp salt or to taste
1/2 tsp pepper or to taste
1/4 cup cilantro chopped, for garnish
Turn your Instant Pot onto the sauté setting and add 1 tbsp of the olive oil. Once heated, add the chicken. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the chicken begins to brown. Remove the chicken from the pot and set aside.
Add the remaining olive oil to the pot along with the onion and bell peppers. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then add the garlic. Stir and cook for 30 seconds, or until aromatic.
Add the chicken back to the pot. Stir in the fajita seasoning, and cook for 1-2 minutes. Pour in the chicken broth and scrape up the bottom of the pot if needed. Stir in the penne. Secure the Instant Pot lid and make sure the knob is set to SEAL. Cook for 4 minutes on high pressure.
Quick release the pressure by turning the knob on the lid from SEAL to VENT. Stir in the sour cream and cheese. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper as needed. Garnish with cilantro and serve.
Nutrition per serving (6 total)
Calories: 610 Carbohydrates: 65g Protein: 43g Fat: 19g Sodium: 484mg Fiber: 4g Sugar: 5g
