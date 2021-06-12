8 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1/2 cup chicken stock
1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon dried dill
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
½ cup pepper Jack cheese, shredded
1 cup chopped cooked bacon
1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
8 split-top hot dog buns
Place chicken and chicken stock in a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 4 minutes (It will take 5 to 8 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 1 to 2 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Transfer chicken to a large bowl, and shred with forks; set aside. Select KEEP WARM setting on cooker. Add cream cheese to cooker, and whisk until completely melted. Whisk in sour cream until smooth. Stir in parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, dill, and salt. Transfer shredded chicken to cooker, and add Cheddar, pepper Jack, bacon, and scallions. Stir to combine. Divide chicken mixture evenly among buns (about 2/3 cup each), and serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.