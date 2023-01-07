2 lbs (900g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
1/2 can (400g) green enchilada sauce
3 cups (750ml) chicken broth (low sodium)
1 cup heavy cream
2 cups Monterey jack cheese
4 oz (115g) cream cheese, cubed at room temperature (or softened)
4 oz (115g) green salsa (salsa verde)
1 teaspoon salt and pepper
1 teaspoon hot sauce (we used Sriracha, but use anything you like)
1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro, for garnish
To make the Instant pot enchilada chicken soup: Cook chicken breasts (or thighs) in the Instant Pot on high pressure with 1 cup of broth for 8 minutes. Do a quick release, remove chicken, and shred on a cutting board. Set your Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode. Add remaining chicken broth, shredded chicken, green enchilada sauce, salsa, and heat until warm and bubbling. Add cheese, heavy cream, and cream cheese. Stir until cheese is completely melted. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed. To serve the Instant Pot enchilada chicken soup: divide the chicken soup into bowls and top with more shredded cheese, fresh chopped cilantro, and a dash of hot sauce. Enjoy!
