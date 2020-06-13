2 cans (21 ounces each) Peach Pie Filling
1 box (15.25 oz.) yellow cake mix
1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, melted
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream optional
For this recipe, you will need to use a pan that will fit into your instant pot. Put a cup of water in the bottom of the instant pot, place trivet into the pot and place pan on top. This will allow steam to create the pressure for it to cook. Spread peach pie filling evenly in pan. In a mixing bowl, add cake mix and cinnamon. Mix well. Pour in melted butter and stir to mix well. The mixture will be stiff and hard to mix. Continue to mix until combined. Sprinkle mixture onto the peaches. Place cover on instant pot and set pressure to seal. Set the instant pot to manual high pressure for 10 minutes. Slow release for 10 minutes and remove the cover. Let set for 5 minutes to cool. Spoon onto plates and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.