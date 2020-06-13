1 cup green/brown lentils
1 cup red lentils
3 cups water
28 ounces canned crushed tomatoes
3 Tablespoons tomato paste
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1 Tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 large onion (chopped)
1 sweet bell pepper or poblano pepper (chopped)
1 Tablespoon olive oil or grapeseed oil (optional)
2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 Tablespoons maple syrup (optional)
Sauté onion, salt, and bell pepper for 3 minutes. Add cumin and oregano and cook for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and stir to coat and cook for another minute or two. Add the remaining ingredients and stir thoroughly, making sure nothing is stuck to the bottom of the pot. Bring to high pressure and cook for 13 minutes. Allow for a natural release, stir, and serve over toasted hamburger buns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.