- 2 cups Mashed Potatoes
- 2 cups Leftover Roast Beef with Gravy warmed
- 1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 4 Cherry Tomatoes
Into four individual bowls, spoon a 1/2 cup of mashed potatoes into the bottom. Top mashed potatoes with a 1/2 cup heated leftover roast beef with gravy. To finish top each "sundae" with 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, and a cherry tomato.
