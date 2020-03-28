1-1/2 pounds bulk Italian sausage
1-1/2 pounds ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped green pepper
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon chili powder
2 cans (8-3/4 ounces each) whole kernel corn, drained
2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe olives, drained (optional)
1 package (16 ounces) wide noodles, cooked and drained
8 ounces cheddar cheese, cut into strips
In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook sausage, beef, onion and green pepper until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the tomato sauce, tomato paste, cream of mushroom, water and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Add corn and olives. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in noodles.
Pour into two greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dishes. Top with cheese. Cover and bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until heated through.
Nutrition Facts
1 each: 273 calories, 13g fat (6g saturated fat), 64mg cholesterol, 542mg sodium, 22g carbohydrate (4g sugars, 2g fiber), 16g protein.
