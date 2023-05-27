1 tbs olive oil
2 medium zucchini, sliced into rounds
1/2 large sweet onion, sliced
salt and pepper to taste
1 cup flour
1/3 cup corn meal
1/2 tsp each garlic powder, paprika, dried oregano + salt
1 cup water
1 tbs olive oil
2 tbs grated parmesan
Optional garnish: fresh basil + chili pepper flakes
In a large deep skillet, heat your 1 tbs olive oil. Add in the zucchini and onion and saute until browned - about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a 9x13” METAL baking dish with parchment paper and spray with olive oil. In a large bowl, whisk together your flour, corn meal, garlic powder, paprika, dried oregano, salt and pepper to taste. Add in the water and 1 tbs olive oil and stir until a batter forms. Throw in your zucchini onions and mix to combine. Transfer to your baking sheet and spread out to a THIN LAYER. Sprinkle with the grated cheese and alittle extra corn meal, spray with a little olive oil and bake for 45-50 minutes (or until golden and crispy. Remove from oven and allow to cool 15 minutes prior to slicing.
Note: Sub the grated parmesan for nutritional yeast to make this vegan and dairy free.
