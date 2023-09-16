Makes: 5-6 Half Pint Jars (8oz)
3/4 lb jalapeño peppers (about 12 med)*
2 cups cider vinegar, divided
6 cups granulated sugar
2 - 3-oz pouches liquid pectin**
Green food coloring, optional
Prepare boiling water canner. Heat jars in simmering water until ready for use. Do not boil. Wash lids in warm soapy water and set bands aside.
Wash peppers under cold running water, drain. Remove stems and seeds. Purée peppers in food processor or blender with 1 cup cider vinegar until smooth. Do not strain purée. Combine purée with the remaining 1 cup cider vinegar and sugar. Bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add Liquid Pectin, immediately squeezing entire contents from pouches. Bring mixture to a rolling boil that cannot be stirred down. Continue to boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add food coloring, if using, and skim foam if necessary. Ladle hot jalapeño jelly into hot jars leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rim with damp cloth. Center lid on jar. Apply band until it is fingertip tight. Process filled jars in a boiling water canner with cover on for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and remove the cover. Leave jars in canner for 5 minutes before removing. Check lids for seal after 24 hours. Lid should not flex up and down when center is pressed. Remove rings, whip jars clean, and store in cool, dry place. If the jars are not sealed, refrigerate and use within a week.
*weight of peppers after the stems and seeds have been removed.
**4 tablespoons of powdered pectin can be substituted for 6 oz.of liquid pectin. Powdered pectin should be mixed with the granulated sugar before it is added to the pepper purée.
