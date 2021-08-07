2 cups cooked chicken (diced into 1-inch pieces)
8 oz cream cheese (diced into small pieces)
16 oz bowtie pasta
2 cups Monterey jack cheese
1 cup cheddar cheese
1 cup chicken broth
1 1/2 cup milk
1 jalapeño (deseeded and diced)
1/3 cup breadcrumbs
6 slices bacon (cooked and crumbled)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and spray a 9X13 baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Cook the pasta to al dente based on the package instructions. In a large saucepan, heat the cream cheese, chicken broth and milk. Stir and heat until the cream cheese is fully melted. Add in the Monterey Jack cheese and stir to melt. Then stir in the pasta and the diced jalapeños reserving a few of the diced jalapeños for the top. Mix in the cooked diced chicken and pour into a 9×13 baking dish. Top the casserole with breadcrumbs. Cover the casserole dish with foil. Bake covered for 20 minutes. Uncover the casserole and top with the shredded cheddar cheese, remaining diced jalapeños and crumbled bacon. Cover uncovered for 5 more minutes to melt the cheese. Serve warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.