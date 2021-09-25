INGREDIENTS
- 2 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and cut into bite size pieces
- 6 slices bacon, cooked crisp and chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped red onions
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 2 roasted jalapeños, seeded and sliced
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce, more to taste
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, more to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 batches buns (optional for making sandwiches)
- romaine lettuce leaves (optional for making lettuce wraps)
- Put the chicken, bacon, onions, chives, jalapeños, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, hot sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl and mix until the ingredients are well incorporated. Taste and add more hot sauce and/or salt, if desired.
